JOSEPH — Another 20 volunteers are still the greatest need for the Wallowa Mountain Cruise, said organizational committee Chairwoman Jude Graham. The committee is considering soliciting help from other community and service groups.
The group held its second meeting Thursday, June 16, at the Kokanee Inn in Joseph. Less than a half-dozen organizers were able to attend, Graham said, some being kept home because of the wind and snow of recent days.
At the December meeting, organizers decided on a 1950s and 1960s theme based on the movie “Grease.”
Those in attendance noted there has been progress made toward holding the classic car show that hopes to draw participants from all over the Northwest. The registration deadline is May 18 or when the maximum of 250 participants have signed up. The 250 maximum is because of limited parking in Joseph.
Last year, there were between 130 and 140 entrants, Graham said. The group has sent out about 90 email invitations so far and knows of others who will be invited.
Graham gave an update on progress the group was making. She said the cruise’s website and Facebook page are both working.
She also said they’re making progress financially, with $2,500 now in the bank. In seeking sponsors, the committee is offering $100, $250 and $500 sponsorships and new this year is offering a $1,000 sponsorship.
She read an email from sponsorship Chairwoman Ashley Lee who said they’ve already gotten one $1,000 sponsor. Lee is hand-delivering letters to prospects for $1,000 sponsorships.
Asked what the fundraising goal is, Graham said, “The sky’s the limit so next year we’re not starting out from zero.”
Greg Jarman, in charge of getting entertainers, said The Senders, from Lewiston, have agreed to perform.
“They’re really stoked to come,” he said.
Graham emphasized the need to keep as much of the group’s spending local as possible. She said Valley Bronze has agreed to do medallions for participants and they hope to have automobile-related vendors set up booths on a side street.
But she doesn’t want the vendors’ booths to present unfair competition to the downtown merchants who support the Joseph Chamber of Commerce under whose auspices the cruise is doing business.
“It’ll have to be stuff that’s not sold on Main Street,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to the merchants who are paying for the chamber to operate.”
Graham also said she has sent a letter to the Joseph City Council requesting some leniency in the $400 per day deposit the city charges for use of the Community Center. Organizers are hoping they could get a weekend rate.
“After all, we’re doing something to benefit the community,” said Eric Makela, who heads the trophy committee.
The group agreed to provide registrants with tokens for two free beers at the Stubborn Mule, which will be the main go-to place for refreshments during the car show. They plan to make tokens this year that will be collected and reused in future years.
One of the largest items remaining to be decided is the dinner that will be held. The committee still needs to decide a menu and will then put it up for bids.
“We talked about doing a creative menu in keeping with the 1950s and 1960s theme (of the cruise),” Graham said. Burgers and fries were suggested but got a mixed response.
The committee agreed to hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Kokanee Inn.
Overriding all else at the meeting was a sense of urgency.
“We’re less than six months away,” Graham said.
