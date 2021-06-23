WALLOWA — A budget of $2,460,141 was approved for the fiscal year 2021-22 for the city of Wallowa at a budget hearing Tuesday, June 15, a decrease of just more than $100,000 from the previous year.
City Recorder Carolyn Harshfield said the decrease is largely because the city made its final $86,000 on a sewer project and it was unnecessary to include it in the coming year’s budget. Mayor Gary Hulse said he was pleased the city was able to decrease its budget.
“We just went through trying to keep our services going and not budget for any increase,” the mayor said.
In other matters at the City Council’s meeting June 15:
• An annual resolution including volunteer workers such as firefighters in the city’s workers compensation insurance was adopted.
• A resolution to accept about $7,000 in state revenue into the General Fund was approved. The revenue comes in part from state taxes on liquor and tobacco.
• Approved an easement for a shed Matt Howard want to build on his property at 202 Douglas St. The approval came with a stipulation that the structure’s eaves not extend beyond his property so snow doesn’t fall on other property.
In the department reports:
• Harshfield reported Terry Larm was selected as grand marshal for the city’s Fourth of July Parade and she told the council judges are needed for the parade.
• Heard from the Public Works Department that the city needs to budget for new parts at the sewer lift station. The council said there is a contingency fund for the department that can supply need funds.
• Speaking as fire chief, Hulse said there were seven fire calls since the May meeting, bringing the year’s total to 55. One of the recent calls was a mutual-aid call to assist the Lostine Fire Department with a house fire May 27. Hulse also received the council’s consent for the fire department to accept an invitation from the Joseph Fire Department to train with it occasionally in Joseph.
