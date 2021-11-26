WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council pledged $1,000 to support a new Bicycle Playground proposed by Ron Pickens at the council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
A drug- and alcohol-prevention coordinator with Building Healthy Families in Enterprise, as well as a youth mentor and teacher in the alternative school, Pickens spearheaded efforts to revamp the Enterprise Skate Park this summer.
“That blew up in a positive way, more than we ever imagined,” he told the council. “This project … stemmed from that.”
He said that after publicity over Enterprise project, “Wallowa community members were thinking, ‘When is it our turn? When are we going to see anything?’ It breaks my heart that I don’t get to do a project like this in Wallowa since I live here in Wallowa, and see an opportunity for these kiddos to have a cool, unique park.”
Pickens told the council that although the idea for a bicycle playground in Wallowa stemmed from his work on the Enterprise project, it also came “from some surveys that we made in the school gauging what parents and families thought and what they would like to see in the community as far as whether they want to see more recreation — or not — and it’s pretty evident, based on the results we received, that they would like to see something. But it wasn’t quite a conventional basketball court or football or tennis courts or something like that. Folks were interested in the skate park, and sizing up the community and there isn’t necessarily a skateboard community, but there are kiddos who do skateboard, and so we were trying to figure out what we could do that would cover all of those bases, and that’s when we came up with the bicycle playground.”
Custom plan
Pickens showed the council a graphic put together by the American Ramp Co. that customized plans specifically for Wallowa. It would be located in a now-vacant lot behind the Wallowa Schools where the school’s greenhouse is.
“It’s called a ‘pump track,’ with a series of banks and rollers,” he said. “We’re looking at surfacing; we’re looking at concrete so we can accommodate scooters, skateboards, roller blades and bicycles. Aside from that, we would have gravel or some sort of surfacing linking together a series of other features, such as a teeter-totter, some tunnels, some other wooden rollers that would be more bike-specific just based on the surface material.”
Like most projects, cost will be the final deciding factor.
“This is the end goal we’re shooting for,” Pickens said. “Depending on how much funding we receive will determine how much of this — or even more so — we can do with this. Our overall budget we’re looking at is $202,500. To date, we’ve secured $100,000 both in cash and in-kind, which is just astonishing, considering we only started the fundraising and the grant campaign the end of September. We want to give a big thank you to the Wallowa School for housing this facility and letting us use the space over by the greenhouse there.”
School support
Pickens said he’s on the agenda for the December meeting of the Wallowa School Board.
Tammy Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa School District, said Pickens will make his presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. She confirmed that the school is anticipating the park will be in the lot by the greenhouse, but the board must vote on that and several other aspects of the project, such as accepting responsibility for its maintenance, insurance and liability.
“The board will have to make sure they’re comfortable with it,” Jones said.
She said that while several members of the board have expressed approval, the entire board must give its approval in an official setting.
“I definitely think it would be a great thing for our kids,” Jones said. “Wallowa kids need more positive, healthy opportunities for when school’s not in session — after school, weekends, summers. Our kids need more opportunities. A lot of them love to go to the skate park in Enterprise, but a lot of them can’t make it.”
She said that instead of a straight skate park, she likes the pump track included in Pickens’ plan, since it includes obstacles for scooters, bicycles and roller blades.
“It kind of embraces all of that,” Jones said.
Council questions
Councilor Scott McCrae wanted to know who will own and be responsible for the project.
Pickens said, like with the Enterprise project, BHF will oversee getting it done and collecting the money to fund it. Once completed, the playground will be turned over to the Wallowa Schools, which would maintain it and take care of insurance and liability.
“Building Healthy Families housed everything, did the legwork and then turned it over to the city of Enterprise,” Pickens said.
Councilor Oran McCrae asked if lighting is planned as part of the project, given the lot is currently dark.
“It hasn’t been discussed, yet,” Pickens said. “I had envisioned it being like the Enterprise park, not being lit up at night and just having signage delineating hours, hoping that kids will be respectful to that and educating as much as we can as regards to that. Like I say, we haven’t discussed lighting, but that does not mean it couldn’t be a possibility.”
“I think lights should be included,” Oran McCrae said.
He later asked Pickens to investigate the cost of lighting the playground.
Scott McCrae asked how one can donate to the project. Pickens said BHF will have available on its website a place one can donate and the nonprofit keeps track of funds donated to specific projects both to direct them to the project and to provide the donor with a tax write-off.
Then, he directly asked what Pickens wanted of the city.
“Just support the project,” Pickens said, adding that he appreciates a letter of support the council approved last month. He has been able to include that letter in his grant applications.
Pickens suggested the city also show its support on its Facebook page.
He will soon seek local support in town.
“As much as we can get the word to about this. I think people are starting to talk about it,” he said.
Although he hadn’t included a request for money in his pitch, Pickens was thrilled to get the financial support.
“That was way more than I could’ve imagined,” he said later. “It was really cool to see they had the willingness to support it financially. … I just wanted to paint the picture and get everybody on the same page.”
Mayor Gary Hulse, too, was enthusiastic over the project.
“It’s something we need down here and if there’s anything we can do to help you out later, keep us informed,” he told Pickens.
He said the city may consider additional financial support during its next budget year.
“We spent most of our budget on that tonight,” Hulse said.
