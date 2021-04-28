WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council voted to replace outgoing Councilman Christian Niece with former Councilman Oren McCrea during its monthly meeting Tuesday, April 20, at City Hall.
Niece resigned earlier in April because he was moving to the Enterprise area, Mayor Gary Hulse said Thursday. McCrea, he said, has experience with the council and had previously resigned for personal reasons.
“He felt he was ready to come back, and he’d already been voted on by the people, so we felt he’d be a good choice,” Hulse said.
In another matter, the council approved the renewal of a five-year lease on Ben Deal’s building where he operates Back Achers building supply on Douglas Street.
“We want to keep him there and the council would like to keep with a five-year lease,” Hulse said.
The council also heard an update on the Wallowa History Center from David Weaver.
Hulse said Weaver hopes to upgrade the old Forest Service grounds with a camping space, possibly a camp host and put a historic display in a warehouse there. The upgrading also involves working with an architect to make the center handicapped-accessible and in keeping with its historic look.
Among the department reports:
• Hulse, as fire chief, reported several grass fires and one structure fire.
• The city public works director reported the sewer system had been cleaned out and a camera was run down the system.
“Right now, it’s looking pretty good,” Hulse said, adding that the city is awaiting a final report from Anderson Perry, the city’s engineering firm, on any problems that need addressed quickly.
• The council hired an information technology person to upgrade computers and its internet service to ensure the city systems can’t be hacked.
• The city library is planning a summer program.
