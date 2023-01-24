ENTERPRISE — Seeking to increase the county’s stock of affordable workforce housing, the nonprofit organization Wallowa Resource has launched a new entity to acquire land and to design, develop, own and manage existing and new housing.

The new subsidiary organization, called Working Homes, already has started “due diligence and collaborative community planning on two properties,” according to a press release issued Monday, Jan. 23. One of the properties is a plot of vacant land that would be held in trust to provide for affordable workforce housing. The other property is an existing apartment building.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.