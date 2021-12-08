WALLOWA — The Wallowa School Board expressed its full support Monday, Dec. 6, for a Bicycle Playground proposed by Ron Pickens to be constructed on school property.
“They were totally supportive,” Superintendent Tammy Jones said Tuesday. “They passed a motion to support it on the grounds of we will talk further of its location.”
Pickens, who teaches at the Alternative School at Building Healthy Families in Enterprise, spearheaded the refurbishment of the Enterprise Skate Park this summer and is now proposing something similar for his home community of Wallowa.
“My hope with it is that when a kiddo pulls up and sees it that it’s friendly, fun and inviting, very much like a playground,” he said in September. “(Kids can) utilize bikes, scooters, roller blades and skateboards. It’s this colorful space that kids can play in.”
He approached the Wallowa City Council and received its support — and a donation of $1,000 — Nov. 16.
But the playground is planned for a site owned by the Wallowa School District. So Pickens took his proposal to the school board Monday.
Initially, he had proposed to have it constructed in an unused field behind the school next to the school’s greenhouse. But the school board suggested a field by the current tennis courts also might be a possibility.
Jones said there also have been suggestions of resurfacing the courts for use for pickle ball, but a site will be decided upon over the next couple of months or sometime in the spring.
“We’ll be looking where the best place will be,” she said.
Pickens said Tuesday he’s not particular about the location, though he thinks the original site is a “great location.”
“I’m open to anything as to the location as long as it’s on the school grounds,” he said.
Jones said most youths in Wallowa have not been to the Enterprise Skate Park, given the distance they would have to travel.
“We need more stuff here in Wallowa for our youths and families,” she said.
For now, Pickens is still working on raising funds for the estimated $202,500 project. He told the Wallowa City Council he has secured $100,000 both in cash and in-kind donations. He’s currently in the process of applying for grants to finish raising funds. He said Tuesday he’s now at about $101,500 adding the city donation and miscellaneous donations.
Pickens said anyone interested in donating to the Bicycle Playground project can go online to oregonbhf.org and click on the “get involved” link, which leads to a “donate now” hyperlink. Donors also can send a check to Building Healthy Families at 207 E Park St, Enterprise, OR 97828 or call 541-426-9411.
Both the school and the city have expressed unqualified support for the project.
“Our kids need something positive and healthy to do,” Jones said. “There’s been lot of concern here in the community of kids not having things to do. … Here’s something positive they can be engaged with.”
“It’s something we need down here and if there’s anything we can do to help you out later, keep us informed,” Mayor Gary Hulse told Pickens in November.
As for the board’s reaction, Jones said, it was entirely positive.
“Definitely we’re a go,” she said.
Pickens, too, was encouraged by the board’s support.
“It made me happy that everybody seems excited a project of this sort and sees value of project of this nature,” he said. “We’re very excited to have that stamp of approval from the school board.”
In other business Monday, the board:
• Approved a resolution to authorize Jones as superintendent to dispose of surplus district property. This largely involves books and equipment that are declared surplus, she said.
• Approved the district’s audit.
• Discussed contracts with Architects West. Jones said they will likely be approved at the board’s next meeting after they’re reviewed by the district’s attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.