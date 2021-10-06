WALLOWA — Services for an architect for the Wallowa School District’s planned work next year were awarded during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 4, Superintendent Tammy Jones said Tuesday.
“Architects West came out on top,” she said.
Jones said the firm works out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington, but has done much work in Northeast Oregon, including Echo, Umatilla, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton. She said that upon reviewing what the firm has done in those places, she and members liked what they’d done.
“They have done a lot of local stuff around here,” Jones said.
The contract will be for four architects: a principal architect, a jurisdictional review architect, a project architect and a landscape architect.
Jones didn’t have an amount the architects would be paid, but said their services must fit within the $12,188,000 bond and Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program grant.
The project also includes a $2.3 million state grant assessing seismic concerns with the school’s gymnasium and athletic facility by shoring up walls and retrofitting to meet seismic concerns.
“We have a fault line running right through here,” she said.
Next up, Jones said, will be getting a general contractor on board. Plans are to begin demolition in March.
“We are on a fast track to get started,” she said.
