Wallowa School District begins its assessment
The Wallowa School District began its TAP application about the same time as Enterprise, and received $95,000 in funding for assessments of facilities, seismic, long-range planning and environmental conditions in the school. “It’s a good opportunity to repair our school and ensure that we are equipped to meet students needs in the future,” said Superintendent Jay Hummel. Hummel is concerned that the ancient heating system might give out on some cold winter day. “Jake MacDonald, who does our facilities maintenance, has done an outstanding job of keeping everything running, but a system can’t last forever. I’ve been looking into where we could hold classes around the community should we lose the heating system,” Hummel said. So far he’s found spots to hold classes in the public library, in churches, and other places. “I’d rather not have to do that, but we are going to have school even if something catastrophic like losing heat in the building happens,” he said.
Wallowa is not as far along in their assessments as Enterprise. They contracted with Pivot, another highly recommended and vetted consultant out of Eugene that, like The Wenaha Group, has a proven track record of working with small school districts. Pivot’s team of engineers, architects, and other professionals will have their first on-site visit August 4, 5, and 6. That will kick off the evaluations.
Hummel expects that their studies will be completed in about a month. Then he wants the school board and the community to review the recommendations, determine what should be done, and also consider what Wallowa can afford. Hummel anticipates a meeting near the end of September for the school board and Pivot to present their findings to the community, and begin developing an affordable, workable plan to repair and upgrade the school’s physical plant, classrooms, and athletic facilities to meet the present and future needs of students and the community.
Like Enterprise, upgrading Wallowa’s schools will require passage of a bond that will be matched by Oregon’s OSCIM fund. “This is a pressing issue for our school board and our community,” Hummel said. “The school board needs to understand what is needed, help the community understand and prioritize the needs, and drive the process of getting things done.”
The idea of raising taxes through a bond measure can be unsettling. But we have so much besides the boiler and heating system that needs to be upgraded.”
Hummel noted that teachers will have an opportunity to talk with architects and engineers about what their needs are to keep our students at the top of their games in the future. And of course, the community will have input as well.
Based upon the challenging repairs that both school districts face, the opportunity for funding to evaluate, repair, remodel, and rebuild their facilities could not have come at a better time. To keep our boiler working,” Hummel said, Jake (MacDonald) has had to have some guys in Enterprise custom fabricate parts. It’s so old that there are no regular parts available any more.”
