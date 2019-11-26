Last week the Wallowa School District sent a precautionary letter to parents regarding contacts between several students and an older man who is a retired veteran. The incidents included him yelling at students and also offering younger students on the playground some candies. The school district has advised parents to take a few extra minutes to speak with their children about safety, getting to and from school, and being safe at other times when they are away from home. They also urged that parents be extra prompt in picking up kids from school, practices, and games.
The district is taking additional precautionary steps to ensure safety, including keeping school doors locked for longer periods during the day, monitoring safety cameras 24/7 and having an increased number of staff supervising during recesses.
“The superintendent and school board are also exploring other options that would increase safety of campus for staff and students up to and including a law enforcement-type presence,” said district superintendent Jay Hummel. The school board will take up the subject of increased safety and securing at its December 9 meeting, and invites the public to attend and participate in an open conversation about the situation and improved security, Hummel said.
