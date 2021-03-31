WALLOWA — A letter of support to repair and replace a pipeline to an irrigation ditch was approved by the Wallowa City Council at its meeting Tuesday, March 16.
The request of the letter was made by Elwayne Henderson who wants to obtain a grant to have the work done on a new pipeline for the Chamberlin and Westside irrigation ditches, Mayor Gary Hulse said.
“It does affect the city,” Hulse said. “We’ve had complaints of water in basements. There also is flooding in the spring.”
Hulse said the ditch near Green Hill had been there since the 1960s and originally was a steel pipe, which now has developed leaks.
Hulse wasn’t sure who the grant request was to be made to, but said it was a group that has done similar work in Joseph and Enterprise. The council voted to endorse the grant request with a letter.
In another matter at the meeting, the council agreed to transfer $2,660 from the Senior Center Contingency Fund to the Equipment Fund for a new kitchen range. The current electric range is developing problems, Hulse said, and it was decided to replace it with a propane range that has a 36-inch grill and two convection ovens.
The mayor said the range will cost more than $10,000, of which 50% must be paid down prior to ordering it. The Senior Center Equipment Fund has enough to reach the 50% with that which the city is contributing.
“This just gets us to the start,” the mayor said.
Hulse said it was an unexpected expense.
“We didn’t realize that when we ran our budget last year that we were going to have to replace a stove,” he said.
In other matters, the council:
• Discussed ongoing animal control problems that violated city ordinances. Hulse said the discussion was primarily so the council can start acting on the complaints as they come in.
• Agreed to transfer $20,609 from the Fire Department Contingency Fund to the Equipment Fund for a new hydraulic extraction tool.
• Heard a report from the Public Works Department that a planned project to clean and scope city sewer lines will begin this week.
• Voted to appoint Jack Deal to the city Budget Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.