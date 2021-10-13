WALLOWA — A recent complaint by a Wallowa resident has prompted the Wallowa City Council to have a resolution drawn up to establish a procedure for investigating complaints, and that resolution will be on the agenda Tuesday, Oct. 19, when the council meets.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
City Administrator Carolyn Harshfield said the resolution was prompted by a complaint against a city employee who made a comment in public that was not even derogatory nor was it during working hours. Mayor Gary Hulse asked city attorney Roland Johnson to draw up a resolution to explain complaint procedures for such situations in the future. The resolution will be considered by the council Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the council will:
• Hear a discussion with Jean Foster on the pending closure of Community Bank in Wallowa. Harshfield said elderly people are upset about the closure, but she’s unsure what the council can do about it. She said Foster may consider a petition expressing displeasure with the plan.
• Consider a request by Bernice Bernotat for a minor partition of her property on Alder Street abutting Pine Street. Harshfield said Bernotat recently purchase the property, which has a pasture behind it. She hopes to partition it so it can be sold.
