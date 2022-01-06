ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council will hold its first meeting of 2022 beginning with a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at City Hall, according to the agenda issued Thursday.

Those interested can attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81369504254?pwd=SmZaRVpSVUdOcXhpcGFWZmhuZzZEdz09. The meeting ID is 813 6950 4254 and the passcode is 876076.

The work session will include a presentation on wastewater testing by Stacey Karvoski.

The council also will address a letter by Bob and Kathy Rietman regarding safety at the school and the traffic during drop off and pick up there.

In another matter, a retirement award will be presented to Dan Niezen who retired as assistant fire chief in November.

Other agenda items include:

• An update from the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club on their proposed pump track.

• A council committee and contact list.

• An update on plowing city streets by Public Works Director Shawn Young.

• A review of 2021 and 2022 goals by city Administrator Lacey McQuead.

• A discussion of motel tax expenditures.

• An auditor review by Teresa Hanford.

• Department reports.

No executive session is scheduled.

