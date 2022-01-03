Sorry, an error occurred.
reporter
ENTERPRISE — State Highway 350 from Joseph to Imnaha is closed, Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said in a press release Monday, Jan. 3.
Motorists who continue to drive on the road can become stranded, Fish said.
He said the Oregon Department of Transportation is currently unable to access the road.
Drivers are encouraged to obey road closure signs. There are snow drifts on every road and multiple trees and power lines down.
