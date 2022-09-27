DoubleCreekMap0927.jpg

ENTERPRISE — Tuesday, Sept. 27, was expected to be hot, dry and breezy with conditions similar to mid-August, fire officials said in a press release, with lower fuel moistures anticipated to result in increased fire behavior in areas where pockets of heat remain.

Close monitoring of areas of concern was to be conducted, the officials said, and resources are ready to respond quickly as conditions change.

