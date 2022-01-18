WALLOWA COUNTY — The Wallowa County Weed Board is currently seeking new members to help provide insight, identify priority species and management direction to deal with noxious weeds in the county, according to board Chairwoman Teresa Smergut.
The board consists of seven to 11 volunteers who come from a variety of backgrounds and geographic areas within the county. Currently the board has seven members and is looking for several more folks. Members include ranchers, small landowners, business owners, agencies and other folks interested in preventing and managing invasive species.
The board’s mission is to develop program priorities and serve as a technical adviser to the Wallowa County Vegetation Department headed by Andy Marcum, of which all county residents help support through their county taxes.
Some of the funds obtained by the county assists landowners in weed treatment and is through grants that are applied for through Marcum as weed supervisor, the U.S. Forest Service, Wallowa Resources, the Tri-County Weed District, the Nez Perce Tribe, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and other entities. It is considered a partnership effort. The weed board supports these efforts by helping to prioritize and provide input to the importance of these activities, although the board doesn’t directly deal with the funds, Smergut said.
One of the main goals is to provide outreach and education in support of managing noxious weeds. Pamphlets on the various noxious and invasive weeds are available through Marcum, the Forest Service and the Weed Board.
The board meets once a month for nine months each year with our partners and other interested members of the public. The board does not meet in July. September and December. July and September are heavy with field work and too many people are away for the holidays in December, Smergut said. The board meets the third Tuesdays of the scheduled months.
“Wallowa County is an incredible place to live with an amazing landscape,” Smergut said. “It is imperative that we participate in the management of invasive species in order to preserve and maintain ecosystem health and resilience within this landscape, which affect economic and esthetic returns from our rangelands, farmlands, forests, waterways, wilderness and urban settings.”
For more information on the weed department or to join the board, contact Smergut at 541-263-2283.
