JOSEPH — Joseph-area rancher Karl Patton has been honored for his work to eradicate noxious and invasive weeds in the area by being named the first-ever Wallowa County Weed Warrior of the Year, said Andy Marcum, manager of the county’s Vegetation Department.
“Karl has been battling noxious weeds his whole life,” Marcum said. “He’s doing it on his property and sites he sees elsewhere. He’s active in educating the community” about weeds.
Marcum said this is a new effort by the Wallowa County Weed Board to recognize efforts to rid the county of weeds that interfere with agriculture and wildlife. Although Patton is the only weed warrior recognized this year, there may be more in the future.
“There are a lot of people who do what Karl does,” Marcum said. “This is the first year the weed board has done this. They’ll probably do more next year.”
Along with the recognition, Patton will receive a 64-ounce container of a new herbicide, TerraBue. Marcum said 2-1/2 ounces of the herbicide mixed with water will cover an acre of ground, killing both annual and perennial broadleaf weeds, some annual grasses and woody plants. The herbicide is to be applied in the coming spring and summer seasons.
“It’s kind of an all-around, go-to herbicide,” he said, adding that it also can be used on grazing land without restrictions often required because of livestock or wildlife.
Marcum said recognizing Patton is more than just about fighting weeds on his own property.
“It really comes down to his role as a land manager and spreading word through community,” he said. “Also, he’s excellent at finding and reporting the targeted listed species to the county.”
Patton and son, Devin, raise 450-500 black Angus and Charolais cattle and about 250 acres of hay for their feed on about 10,000 acres he either owns or rents in the county.
Wife Karen, who was born a Butterfield — another prominent ranching and farming family in the county — also is heavily involved when not working as superintendent of the Educational Service District for Wallowa County schools.
“She deserves this as much as anybody,” Patton said. “She was the one pushing us to get started and she spread the first load (of herbicide) this summer.”
As for the types of weeds the Pattons — and other county farmers — must contend with they come in a wide variety.
“Scotch thistle is my nemesis,” Patton said. “It’s one we fight really hard. “Also, there’s whitetop, knapweed and musk thistle. If I see it anywhere, I call it in to Andy or Wallowa Resources.”
Wallowa Resources also helps manage weeds in the county.
For a grower, Patton is only too aware of the need to battle weeds.
“It’s a pain because weeds can really get thick and take over your ground if you’re not careful,” he said.
And it’s important for all to fight the weeds.
“I’ve had neighbors who let them get away from them and then they get on my place,” he said.
He recognizes that although he’s being honored this year, there are many in the county who are fully engaged in battling noxious weeds.
“This isn’t just for me,” Patton said. “There’s a lot of people like me out there.”
“The weed board appreciates everyone who battles noxious weeds and infestations and doing their part in keeping county clean,” Marcum said.
“I’m kind of happy they thought enough of what I do to give this acknowledgement,” Patton said. “Maybe it’s because I’m such a pain in the butt about calling them up so much about weeds.”
