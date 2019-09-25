THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
National Pancake Day
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: All day and evening. Wallowa Lake State Park Marina. Beer, bratwurst, and Swiss and Bavarian entertainment.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
National Chocolate Milk Day
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: All day and evening. Wallowa Lake State Park Marina. Beer, bratwurst, and Swiss and Bavarian entertainment.
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
KIDFEST 2019: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. For parents and children 0-8. Annual event includes crafts/activities, games, bike raffle, car seat safety checks, free dinner and more!
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
National Drink Beer Day
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: All day and evening. Wallowa Lake State Park Marina. Beer, bratwurst, and Swiss and Bavarian entertainment.
NRA THREE GUN EXPERIENCE (3GE) EVENT: Registration opens at 8 a.m., event begins at 9 a.m. Eagle Cap Shooters Range on Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. Entry fee is $15. For info call 541-263-2481 or stagger739@gmail.com.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
National Coffee Day
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
National Love People Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
National Black Dog Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
W.C. HUMANE SOCIETY MEETING: 1:30 p.m. WCHS Information Center, 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. All interested persons are welcome to attend. 541-263-0336 for more information.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise. ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
National Name Your Car Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
