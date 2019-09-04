THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FLORA SCHOOL SIP, SEW & SING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flora School. Bring a drink/snack, sewing/crafts and sing (or not) every Thursday.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Gates open at 9 a.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. Three days of family fun! Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $3 youth ages 7-12, children 6 and under free.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
MAX WALKER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP COWBOY POETRY GATHERING: 6 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Indoor Arena. $5 suggested donation.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
ALPINE MEADOWS GOLF LIONS CLUB TOURNEY: 2 Person Best Ball. www.golfalpinemeadows.com.
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Gates open at 9 a.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. Three days of family fun! Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $3 youth ages 7-12, children 6 and under free.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
HOMEBUYING WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Bank, Joseph. Homebuying education workshop presented by Debbie MacBaker, the Housing Resource Manager of Community Connection. Free and lunch is provided. Space is limited - RSVP to Susy McBride at 541-963-3186 or email susy@ccno.org.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LATHROP/WEST REUNION: Doors open at 10 a.m., dinner at noon. Southfork Grange, Roswell Street in Lostine.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS PIT BBQ DINNER: 5 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. $12 advance, $15 at dinner, $5 kids 9 & younger.
Kristyn Harris Concert: Doors open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. OK Theatre. $15 advance, $20 DOS. Tickets available at Joseph Hardware, Dollar Stretcher, the Bookloft, Favorite Finds and online at Eventbrite.com. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Gates open at 9 a.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. Three days of family fun! Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $3 youth ages 7-12, children 6 and under free.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise
WALLOWA COUNTY MUSEUM PIONEER PICNIC: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ice Creek Pavilion at Wallowa Lake State Park. Hamburgers & hotdogs provided, A-L bring salad & M-Z bring dessert. Auction: Museum fundraiser. Sponsored by Friends of the Museum.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
OPEN STUDIO – PRINTMAKING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center. KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
INDIVIDUAL DEVELOPMENT ACCOUNT ORIENTATION: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enterprise Public Library. The IDA is a special savings account to help individuals with modest income save money to invest in post-secondary education, business, specialized employment training or equipment, or vehicle. For every $1 you save, the program will match it with $3. Bring questions!
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
37th ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Four-day gala event features a Plein Air competition, Opening Night Artists’ Reception, Quick Draw competition, Gallery Walk and a Fine Art show. Josephy Center, Joseph.
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
