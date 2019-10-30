THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
Halloween (and National Doorbell Day)
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lobby of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Yummy Halloween goodies!
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
JOURNEY TO EQUITY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baker City. Second day of a 2-part workshop for rural nonprofit staff, board, and volunteers who need to take steps to demonstrate their organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and be able to communicate progress to funders and community members. Sponsored by NEOEDD. Register at https://bit.ly/30KLaRc
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
KIDS HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chieftain office, 209 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Stop by for candy and we’ll take your picture and post it on our website. Call 541-426-4567 for info.
JOSEPH BUSINESS DISTRICT TRICK-OR-TREAT: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Main Street, Joseph.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Main Street, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
NORTH END GRANGE HALLOWEEN PARTY: Potluck at 6 p.m. Party for kids & adults. Grange Hall, Flora. Bring a potluck dish and treat for the kids. For info call Jane Curry, 541-828-7840.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
National Cook for Your Pets Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WREN (WALLOWA RESOURCES EXPLORING NATURE): 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5th-8th grade students learn about Wallowa County natural and cultural history through hands-on and self-discovery activities. Applications at Wallowa Resources. Scholarships available.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOSTINE TAVERN: Doors open at 6:15 p.m., music 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Costume party, cash prizes, full cash bar. Live music by Next Question? $15 each includes heavy horderves!
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7 p.m. 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Readings from Lorna Cook, Nodya Papineau and Barrie Qualle. Free.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
National Deviled Egg Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3
National Sandwich Day
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
National Candy Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
National Doughnut Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
JOURNEY TO EQUITY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Grande. First day of a 2-part workshop for rural nonprofit staff, board, and volunteers who need to take steps to demonstrate their organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and be able to communicate progress to funders and community members. Sponsored by NEOEDD. Register at https://bit.ly/330zH1s
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
W. C. HUMANE SOCIETY MEETING: 1:30 p.m. WCHS Information Center, 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Regular monthly meeting, all interested persons are welcome to attend. 541-263-0336 for more info.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
PUBLIC CONVERSATION: “RACISM, POWER AND PRIVILEGE IN OREGON”: 7 p.m. The Place, Joseph. Facilitated by Emily Drew, associate professor sociology and ethnic studies at Willamette University. Free, no registration required, public welcome. Hosted by NEOEDD.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
National Nachos Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
ROUNDTABLE WORKSHOP: “WRESTLING WITH WHITENESS: WHITE PRIVILEGE IN EVERYDAY LIFE”: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Place, Joseph. Facilitated by Emily Drew, associate professor sociology and ethnic studies at Willamette University. $25 per person, includes lunch. Registration required, call NEOEDD at 541-426-3598.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
