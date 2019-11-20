THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Great American Smokeout Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center. Perform or just cheer on friends and meet new people. Ted Hays will bring a karaoke machine if you don’t have your own instruments. Free.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE PRESENTS “COMMON THREADS”: 7 p.m. OK Theatre. The show features characters, scenes and music from more than 30 plays, portrayed by a cast of 28 people from Wallowa County. $10 general admission.
GOTHIC AMERICANA AT RANGE RIDER: Range Rider, Enterprise. Seattle-based Americana songstress Amanda Winterhalter.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
National Cranberry Relish Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
METHODIST MARKET & FRIENDS HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake St., Joseph. 16 artistically recognized vendors. Cinnamon rolls, soup & pie available. Lasagna dinner served 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
COMMUNITY HARVEST POTLUCK DINNER: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. South Fork Grange, Rosewell Street in Lostine. Turkey & fixings provided, you bring the side dishes!
MIDVALLEY THEATRE PRESENTS “COMMON THREADS”: 7 p.m. OK Theatre. The show features characters, scenes and music from more than 30 plays, portrayed by a cast of 28 people from Wallowa County. $10 general admission.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
National Espresso Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
METHODIST MARKET & FRIENDS HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake St., Joseph. 16 artistically recognized vendors. Cinnamon rolls, soup & pie available.
THE GIFT OF ART FAMILY DAY & SILENT AUCTION: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Make personalized holiday gifts, drink hot chocolate and bid on art from local artists.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE PRESENTS “COMMON THREADS”: 7 p.m. OK Theatre. The show features characters, scenes and music from more than 30 plays, portrayed by a cast of 28 people from Wallowa County. $10 general admission.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
National Sardines Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE PRESENTS “COMMON THREADS”: 2 p.m. OK Theatre. The show features characters, scenes and music from more than 30 plays, portrayed by a cast of 28 people from Wallowa County. $10 general admission.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
National Blasé Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
National Cake Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27
National Craft Jerky Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
SAVE THE DATE
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Thanksgiving Day
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. The annual community Thanksgiving dinner put together by a group of local volunteers. No charge but a donation to the Community Connection food bank is appreciated. The dinner features a dessert potluck, so diners are asked to bring a dessert.
