THURSDAY, MARCH 5
National Cheese Doodle Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S & DEMENTIA: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tomas Conference Room, 309 S. River St., Enterprise. Free admission. Register at 800-272-3900.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA VALLEY PHOTO CLUB COMPETITION: 5:30 p.m. Wilderness Inn, Enterprise. Second annual photo competition. Free, public invited. To participate in the competition, go to their website for more info.
JOSEPH CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m. Joseph Community Center.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
National Dress In Blue Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fishtrap House, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Celebrate Women’s History Month with stories from 3 generations of Wallowa County women – Shannon McNerney, Jean Falbo and EHS senior Anna Moholt. An open mic follows. Free admission.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
National Be Heard Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
WOMEN, WORDS & MUSIC CONCERT: 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Annual showcase of women musicians and writers. Music performed by Jessie Borgerding & Katie Morgan, Kathy Hunter, Jezebel’s Mother, Rebecca Lenahan & Bailey Vernam, Kelly McDonald, Heidi Muller and Gail Swart. Readings by Whitney Chandler and Janie Tippett.
TERMINAL GRAVITY PRESENTS ALEX DUNN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise. Reformed commercial fisherman and Seattle singer-songwriter performs from his debut LP “Scattered Poems”.
RANGE RIDER PRESENTS JASON McCUE: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Range Rider, 107 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Lo-fi/indie folk musician performs from his upcoming LP “Wasteland”.
STUBBORN MULE PRESENTS: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 104 S. Main St., Joseph. Live music by Shanks Pony. Give cred to your favorite movie by dressing up as a famous movie icon. Prizes for best costume.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
International Women’s Day
MONDAY, MARCH 9
National Get Over It Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
JOSEPH SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 5:30 p.m.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Enterprise city hall.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
National Pack Your Lunch Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
BIG READ EVENT: “HOW DO WE DEAL WITH DIFFERENCE?”: 7 p.m. Wallowa City Hall. Presented by David Bruce. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
National Worship of Tools Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
BIG READ EVENT: WALLOWA COUNTY BOOK DISCUSSION: 10:30 a.m. Fishtrap, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Free.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
