THURSDAY, JULY 4
WALLOWA QUILT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SUMMER SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Books, household items, ammo, tack, crafts, much more.
WALLOWA OLD TIME 4TH OF JULY: Parade begins at 11 a.m. followed by a barbecue at Wallowa Fire Hall at noon.
SHAKE THE LAKE 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. County Park at the north end of Wallowa Lake.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SUMMER SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Books, household items, ammo, tack, crafts, much more.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, JULY 6
JOSEPH MOUNTAIN JUBILEE: Live home-grown roots music at multiple venues on the streets of Joseph.
WALLOWA FIDDLE TUNES WORKSHOP – JULY 6 THROUGH 10: Wallowa School, Wallowa. Small, inexpensive and family oriented music workshop focused on traditional string instruments. Sponsored by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, JULY 8
SUMMER FISHTRAP FOR YOUTH – JULY 8 – 14: Wallowa Lake State Park, 72214 Marina Lane. Workshops for ages 10-14 and ages 13-17. Must pre-register. 541-426-3623.
ART YOUTH CAMP – JULY 8 – 11: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. For ages 9 through 14, including paint and clay stations.
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JULY 9
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
SEWING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
DIABETES CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC: 11 a.m. Community Connection, Enterprise.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Community Connection, Enterprise.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
YOGA ROTATION: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
