THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
National Cheddar Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby. Fresh shipment of See’s Candies! Sponsored by the Hospital Auxiliary.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Tomas conference room, 309 S. River St., Enterprise. Monthly meeting - visitors welcome!
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ENTERPRISE ELKS CRAB & PRIME RIB FEED: Doors open at 5 p.m., dessert auction at 6:30 p.m., casino night starts at 8 p.m. $37 all you can eat crab; $37 prime rib & cup of crab; $25 prime rib only. $27 children 11 & under (all you can eat crab). Check out the remodeled lodge! Good food & great company.
FREE MUSIC AT THE GOLD ROOM: 6 p.m. The Gold Room, 100 N. Main St., Joseph. Deep Folk, stunning harmonies & banjo from the voices of Buffalo Kin.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
National Singles Awareness Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
FREE MUSIC AT THE GOLD ROOM: 6 p.m. The Gold Room, 100 N. Main St., Joseph. Deep Folk, stunning harmonies & banjo from the voices of Buffalo Kin.
OLD TIME COMMUNITY DANCE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Squares, circles, reels, contras, waltzes - beginners welcome, no partner needed. Live band, caller will walk you through all the moves. 541-398-0800 for more info.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
National Almond Day
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s dining room.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
National Random Acts of Kindness Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
National Drink Wine Day
TELECONFERENCE WITH STATE REPRESENTATIVES: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. OSU Extension Office, 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Get updates and ask questions of your legislators. Everyone is invited. Please RSVP 541-426-4622 to make sure you have an opportunity to present your questions and concerns. Hosted by Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WALLOWA CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m. Wallowa city hall.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
National Vet Girls Rock Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.