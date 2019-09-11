THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
National Chocolate Milkshake Day
37th ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Four-day gala event features a Plein Air competition, Opening Night Artists’ Reception, Quick Draw competition, Gallery Walk and a Fine Art show. Josephy Center, Joseph.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FLORA SCHOOL SIP, SEW & SING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flora School. Bring a drink/snack, sewing/crafts and sing (or not) every Thursday.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD MEETING: 5:30 p.m. social time, 6 p.m. meeting starts. Toma’s Conference Room, Enterprise.
FRIENDS OF WALLOWA PUBLIC LIBRARY CONCERT: 6 p.m. Wallowa Public Library Garden. Free; all donations benefit the library’s new mural.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
National Blame Someone Else Day
37th ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Opening Night Artists’ Reception and live music.
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
National Cream-filled Donut Day
37th ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Four-day gala event features a Plein Air competition, Quick Draw competition, Gallery Walk and a Fine Art show. Josephy Center, Joseph.
ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. $8.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
National Linguine Day
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE OPEN AUDITIONS: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lostine Presbyterian Church in Lostine. Call Jennifer Hobbs for more info at 541-398-1055.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
National Working Parents Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC: 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE OPEN AUDITIONS: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lostine Presbyterian Church, Lostine. Call Jennifer Hobbs for more info at 541-398-1055.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
National Constitution Day & Citizenship Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE OPEN AUDITIONS: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lostine Presbyterian Church, Lostine. Call Jennifer Hobbs for more info at 541-398-1055.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
National Cheeseburger Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Noon to 6 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall. For an appointment call Alicia @ 541-663-6096 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7-10 pm. OLD TIME COMMUNITY BARN DANCE with live string band and caller. At the Blue Barn, 63327 Tenderfoot Valley Rd., Joseph.
