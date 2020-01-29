THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
National Croissant Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
BUSINESS PLANNING CLASS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St., Enterprise. Free, 6-week workshop series to help entrepreneurs build the basis for a successful business. Sponsored by NEOEDD. 541-426-3598.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. M. Crow Store in Lostine.
FREE MUSIC AT THE GOLD ROOM: 6 p.m. The Gold Room, 100 N. Main St., Joseph. Powerful vocals, tickled ivories and finger picked strummings with songbird, Alela Diane.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
National Freedom Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
FREE MUSIC AT THE GOLD ROOM: 6 p.m. The Gold Room, 100 N. Main St., Joseph. Powerful vocals, tickled ivories and finger picked strummings with songbird, Alela Diane.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2
National Groundhog Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
FREE MUSIC AT THE GOLD ROOM: 6 p.m. The Gold Room, 100 N. Main St., Joseph. Powerful vocals, tickled ivories and finger picked strummings with songbird, Alela Diane.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
National Football Hangover Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
ENTERPRISE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
National Homemade Soup Day
TELECONFERENCE WITH STATE REPRESENTATIVES: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. OSU Extension Office, 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Get updates and ask questions of your legislators. Everyone is invited. Please RSVP 541-426-4622 to make sure you have an opportunity to present your questions and concerns. Hosted by Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY MEETING: 1:30 p.m. WCHS Information Center, 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. All interested persons are welcome to attend. 541-263-0336 for more info.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
National Girls & Women in Sports Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WHITE “ALLYSHIP” ROUNDTABLE & TRAINING: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cook Memorial Library, 2006 4th St., La Grande. $25 includes lunch. Sponsored by NEOEDD. Register at https://bit.ly/37LIJ5X.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
OREGON HUMANITIES CONVERSATION PROJECT – “WHITE ALLYSHIP IN CLOSE-KNIT COMMUNITIES”: 6 p.m. Cook Memorial Library, 2006 4th St., La Grande. Free and open to public. Sponsored by NEOEDD.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
LOSTINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7:30 p.m. Lostine City Hall.
