THURSDAY, JUNE 27
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
TAI CHI: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
WALLOWA PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENT: 1 p.m. Wallowa City Hall. Storyteller Christopher Leebrick will recount engaging folk tales to children of all ages.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
WOODLANDS & WATERSHED FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. Sponsored by Wallowa Resources and Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. Over 25 local and regional organizations participate, providing opportunities for all ages to learn about our county and surrounding region, through fun and hands-on activities. Free hotdogs for kids; food concessions for all ages.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
KICKOFF TO CJD RANCH RODEO: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena and Thunder Room. Trail ride starts at 2:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena and ends at the Wallowa Lake moraine. Dinner at 6 p.m. in the Thunder Room with live auction.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
WALLOWOLOGY FIELD TRIP: Joseph Canyon Hike, led by David Mildrexler, PhD, Ecologist. Pre-register at 541-263-1663. Free.
DULCIMER WEEK – JUNE 29 THROUGH JULY 3: 84522 Church Lane, south end of Wallowa Lake. For info or to register: 304-382-9422 or wallowadulcimer@gmail.com.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
EXPLORE & DISCOVER – OWLS!: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Wallowology. Shannon Christenson, Nature Photographer. Free.
KICKOFF TO CJD RANCH RODEO: 2 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Ranch rodeo. Fundraiser event for CJD scholarships.
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, JULY 1
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families. KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
FAIR BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JULY 2
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
SEWING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
DIABETES CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families. GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
YOGA ROTATION: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
