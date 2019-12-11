THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
National Gingerbread House Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FREE HEARING EVALUATION CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilderness Inn, 301 W. North St., Enterprise. Ages 18-seniors. Free hearing aid cleaning, evaluation and demonstration. No appointment necessary.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
National Day of the Horse
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
WALLOWOLOGY’S HOLIDAY PARTY: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main, Joseph. Hosted bar, holiday drinks, desserts, chocolate scat raffle and a merry good time!
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
National Monkey Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
SKI, SNOWBOARD & ICE SKATE SWAP: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Skis, boots, poles, snowboards, ski/snowboard clothing, ice skates and hockey gear. To sell gear, drop it off that morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. If unsold, pick up before 2 p.m. Call Anette Christoffersen for info, 541-398-1148.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
National Wear Your Pearls Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
National Maple Syrup Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
ENTERPRISE HIGH SCHOOL CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m. EHS multi-purpose room (cafeteria). 7th-12th grade band & choir, 6th grade band.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
National Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
