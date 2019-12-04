THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
International Ninja Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
WALLOWA VALLEY PHOTO CLUB MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Tomas Conference Room, Enterprise. Public is welcome.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
National Microwave Oven Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
VFW HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Homemade candy, candles, crochet items, woodworking gifts, quilts and other textiles and more will be offered. Gifts for all including furbabies. Breakfast and lunch available.
JOYFUL JUBILEE JOSEPH BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Heritage Plaza on Main Street in Joseph. Local vendors including Bev Wyffels’ wreaths & swags, Buskins Leggings and Thirty-one Bags, horseshoe art, blacksmithing hooks, wood toys, leather wallets, jewelry, UGLI wood signs, plants & much more.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
CLIMATE CHANGE STRIKE #2: 10 a.m. Meet at the Ring of Honor on the lawn of the Courthouse.
16th ANNUAL JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake St., Joseph. Lots of booths! Jewelry, photography, woodwork, knitted & woven items, quilting, pottery, original artwork, Sally B. Farms soap, Rada knives & more! Kitchen will be open.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHRISTMAS BAZAAR & CRAFT SHOW: Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity in Enterprise.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
VFW HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Homemade candy, candles, crochet items, woodworking gifts, quilts and other textiles and more will be offered. Gifts for all including furbabies. Breakfast and lunch available.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
SOUTHFORK GRANGE CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307 Rosewell St., Lostine.
JOYFUL JUBILEE JOSEPH BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Heritage Plaza on Main Street in Joseph. Local vendors including Bev Wyffels’ wreaths & swags, Buskins Leggings and Thirty-one Bags, horseshoe art, blacksmithing hooks, wood toys, leather wallets, jewelry, UGLI wood signs, plants & much more.
16th ANNUAL JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake St., Joseph. Lots of booths! Jewelry, photography, woodwork, knitted & woven items, quilting, pottery, original artwork, Sally B. Farms soap, Rada knives & more! Kitchen will be open.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHRISTMAS BAZAAR & CRAFT SHOW: Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE WINTERFEST CELEBRATION: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All day fun on Main Street and surrounding area, Enterprise. Shopping, fudge contest, caroling, Christmas karaoke, barrel train rides for kids, chestnuts roasted on an open fire, Enterprise Fire Dept. chili feed, much more including drawings every half hour for Buckskin Bucks!
WINTERFEST LIGHTS PARADE: 5:30 p.m. Main Street, Enterprise. Santa will be escorted in his sleigh down Main Street by volunteers from the Enterprise Fire Department. Get your picture with Santa and his elves at Wild Carrot.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
National Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s dining room.
NORTH END GRANGE ANNUAL CHILI FEED & DESSERT AUCTION: 2 p.m. Flora Grange. Centerpieces, wreaths & homemade desserts. Adults $8, children 12 and under $3.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
MARK O’CONNOR’S AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS TOUR: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. OK Theatre, Enterprise. Mark O’Connor is an American musical icon.
