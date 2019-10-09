THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
World Mental Health Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
CCO 2.0 COMMUNITY MEETING: Noon to 2 p.m. The Place, Joseph. Join in discussing the future of healthcare under the State of Oregon’s next phase of coordinated care, known as “CCO 2.0”. Lunch provided. Target Audience: Oregon Health Plan members, Community Advisory Council members, community partners. For more info, contact Troy Soenen, EOCCO, at 541-298-2101 or tsoenen@gobhi.org
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Toma’s Conference Room, Enterprise. Monthly meeting. Visitors welcome.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
National Sausage Pizza Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WREN (WALLOWA RESOURCES EXPLORING NATURE): 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5th-8th grade students learn about Wallowa County natural and cultural history through hands-on and self-discovery activities. Applications at Wallowa Resources. Scholarships available.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
National Farmer’s Day
ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 1 mile east of Joseph. Pancakes, meat, eggs, biscuits & gravy and beverages for $8.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTING RANGE EVENT: 8 a.m. to noon. Ant Flat Rd., Enterprise. The range is open to non-members under the supervision of Range Safety Officers for folks who are interested in sighting-in or just plinking their rifle or pistol. For more info, call Doug at 541-398-8867.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BOOST YOUR WORKOUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vault Health & Fitness Center, Enterprise. Sponsored by Sei Mee Tea. Learn the secrets to boost the efficacy of your workout. Family-friendly recipe demo & tasting & teas. For $20 advance ticket, email info@GroundGreenTea.com.
LIVE SPANISH GUITAR CONCERT: 1 p.m. Stein’s Distillery in Joseph. Derek Brown, a classical and flamenco guitarist, will be performing a set of Spanish guitar favorites in an incredible acoustic space.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
National Train Your Brain Day
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
National Be Bald and Be Free Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
National Grouch Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE LEGAL CONSULTATIONS: Starting at 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free legal advice for low income people and senior citizens. Call for appointment, 1-800-843-1115, ext. 202.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
National Boss’s Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.