THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
National Frozen Yogurt Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA VALLEY PHOTO CLUB MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Toma’s Conference Room, Enterprise. Workshop on working on your photos. Bring a laptop. The public is welcome.
WALLOWA CO. FAIR PANCAKE DINNER & BINGO: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. bingo. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. All you can eat pancake dinner & bingo fundraiser for the Fairboard Youth Scholarship Fund. 4-H dessert auction. $5 children 10 and under and 1 free bingo card; $10 adults and 1 free bingo card.
TERMINAL GRAVITY PRESENTS: JON LEE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
JOSEPH CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m. Joseph Community Center.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
National Wear Red Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
SWEETHEART YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. 541-605-8233 for more info or to reserve a table.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fishtrap House, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Readings from Ellen Bishop, Asch Humphrey and Rich Wandschneider. Open mic follows. Free admission.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day
SWEETHEART YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. 541-605-8233 for more info or to reserve a table.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
OYSTER & STEAK FEED: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. $30 all you can eat oysters or a rib steak. Hot dogs available for kids – under 10 free. No host wine & beer. Sponsored by Wallowa Volunteer Fire Fighters. Pre-sale tickets available at Wallowa City Hall.
DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: Doors open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Annual banquet and auction. For tickets call John Duckworth, 541-886-8802.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sugar Time Bakery, Enterprise. Featuring Jeremy Ferrara, Bart Budwig and Jon Lee. $10 admission. Limited seating.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
National Pizza Day
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s dining room.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
National Umbrella Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
JOSEPH SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 5:30 p.m.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Enterprise city hall.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
National Make A Friend Day
TELECONFERENCE WITH STATE REPRESENTATIVES: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. OSU Extension Office, 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Get updates and ask questions of your legislators. Everyone is invited. Please RSVP 541-426-4622 to make sure you have an opportunity to present your questions and concerns. Hosted by Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
National Plum Pudding Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
ROTARY SPECIAL SPEAKER: 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE 1st St., Enterprise. Taste samples of Salvadoran foods. Main program begins at 7 p.m. “Girls on the Rise,” Salvadorans break the bonds of poverty. Special speaker John Kukankos. Admission by donation to Project Salvador. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Wallowa County.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
