THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Toma’s Conference Room, Enterprise (chamber of commerce building). Monthly meeting, visitors welcome.
WALLOWA VALLEY PHOTO CLUB MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Prairie Creek Quilts, 112 S. River St., Enterprise. All are welcome to participate or observe our first photo competition.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
National Milk Day
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the junction of Airport Rd and Hurricane Creek Rd. Pancakes, meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $8.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sugar Time Bakery, 107 N. River St., Enterprise. Featuring songwriters Casey Kiser, Brian Buck and Eric Sinclair. $10 admission. Seating is limited.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
National Kiss A Ginger Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s dining room.
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
National Clean Off Your Desk Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
National Dress Up Your Pet Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
National Bagel Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
SAVE THE DATE: Register by Friday, Jan. 24 for the free, six-week Business Foundations workshop starting January 30, sponsored by NEOEDD. 541-426-3598 or 800-645-9454.
