THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
National Pasta Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
JOURNEY TO EQUITY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baker City. First day of a 2-part workshop for rural nonprofit staff, board, and volunteers who need to take steps to demonstrate their organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and be able to communicate progress to funders and community members. Sponsored by NEOEDD. Register at https://bit.ly/30KLaRc
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
National Chocolate Cupcake Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
SAFE SITTER TRAINING PROGRAM: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise. Babysitter training program for 6th-8th grade students. A light breakfast is provided, students need to bring their own lunch. Pre-registration required.
WREN (WALLOWA RESOURCES EXPLORING NATURE): 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5th-8th grade students learn about Wallowa County natural and cultural history through hands-on and self-discovery activities. Applications at Wallowa Resources. Scholarships available.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FALL/WINTER HOLIDAY SALE: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. St. Katherine’s Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
EAGLES IN OREGON: 7 p.m. Wallowology, in Joseph. Presented by Frank Isaacs, MS, Oregon Eagle Foundation. Free.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
National Seafood Bisque Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
FALL/WINTER HOLIDAY SALE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Katherine’s Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
W.C. FRIENDS OF THE NRA BANQUET: Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Advance ticket puchase recommended. $45 each; $320 for a table of 8. Call 541-398-8855 for tickets.
OLD-TIME COMMUNITY DANCE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Live string band and caller. Beginners welcome, no partner or special clothing required, all dances taught and called. $5/person, under 12 free. 541-398-0800 for more info.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
National Youth Confidence Day
MEAT SHOOT: Shooting starts at 9 a.m. Wallowa Rod & Gun Club, at the clubhouse on Lower Diamond Lane. Breakfast & lunch served. Novices welcome, games for non-shooters, prizes awarded. For more info call 541-886-4625 or 541-886-8802.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21
National Reptile Awareness Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
National Nut Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23
National Boston Cream Pie Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Community Connection, 702 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Board of Directors meeting.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
SAVE THE DATE: Thursday, October 25 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Joseph High School cafeteria. Tickets available from Joseph FFA members or at the door.
