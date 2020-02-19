THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
National Love Your Pet Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free.
WALLOWOLOGY PRESENTATION: WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: 7 p.m. Wallowology, Joseph. Presented by Jaszu Borzencki, retired owner/operator of Los Padres Guide Service. Free admission.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
National Caregivers Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
BABA-O’REILLY AFRO-CELTIC BAND: 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Free with suggested donation to the Josephy Center.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
National Cook A Sweet Potato Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
National Banana Bread Day
BIG READ EVENT: JAPANESE TEA CEREMONY: 2 p.m. Josephy Center. Presented by Kiyomi Oliver. Free.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHAMBER CITIZEN AWARDS BANQUET: Doors open at 4 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Annual banquet to recognize individuals that gave of themselves to make Wallowa County the greatest place to live. Dinner catered by Butch Tucker. Live music, raffles, games, table prizes, tradeshow tables. Tickets are $39.50 and available in advance at the Chamber office. 541-426-4622.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
National Tortilla Chip Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
National Spay Day USA
TELECONFERENCE WITH STATE REPRESENTATIVES: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. OSU Extension Office, 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Get updates and ask questions of your legislators. Everyone is invited. Please RSVP 541-426-4622 to make sure you have an opportunity to present your questions and concerns. Hosted by Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
BROWN BAG PRESENTATION: Noon, Josephy Center. Seth Kinzie, Jeff Costello and Cheryl Coughlan will talk about their visions for the arts in the community and invite discussion from audience members. Free and open to the public.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
SHROVE TUESDAY PANCAKE DINNER: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Third & Main Streets, Enterprise. Admission by donation. All proceeds go to Community Connection’s Food Bank.
BIG READ EVENT: OPB DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6 p.m. Fishtrap, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Screening & discussion of “Oregon’s Japanese Americans”. Free.
WALLOWA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: 7 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
National Tell A Fairy Tale Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
OK THEATRE PRESENTS: THE STONE FOXES W/ FELLOW PYNINS: Doors open at 5 p.m. OK Theatre, Enterprise. www.theoldok.com
