THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
National Polar Bear Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
National Tooth Fairy Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
TOWN HALL WITH SENATOR JEFF MERKLEY: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Southfork Grange, 307 Rosewell St., Lostine.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
WOMEN’S ART EXHIBIT - OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Reception starts at 7 p.m. Josephy Center. In its seventh year, the Women’s Exhibit is hosted in conjunction with National Women’s History Month and features local and regional women artists working in a wide variety of media.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
National Time Refund Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
BIG READ EVENT: HAIKU POETRY WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Josephy Center. Presented by Whitney Chandler. Free, registration required.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
National Horse Protection Day
MONDAY, MARCH 2
World Teen Mental Wellness Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC: 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
ENTERPRISE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
National I Want You To Be Happy Day
TELECONFERENCE WITH STATE REPRESENTATIVES: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. OSU Extension Office, 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Get updates and ask questions of your legislators. Everyone is invited. Please RSVP 541-426-4622 to make sure you have an opportunity to present your questions and concerns. Hosted by Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
BIG READ EVENT: BROWNBAG WITH DAVID BRUCE: Noon. Josephy Center. “How Do We Deal With Difference?” Free.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY MEETING: 1:30 p.m. WCHS Information Center, 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Regular meeting, all interested persons are welcome to attend.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
National Sons Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
BIG READ EVENT: WALLOWA COUNTY BOOK DISCUSSION: 10:30 a.m. The Blythe Cricket, Joseph. Free.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
LOSTINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7:30 p.m. Lostine city hall.
