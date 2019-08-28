THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
National Chop Suey Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FLORA SCHOOL SIP, SEW & SING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flora School. Bring a drink/snack, sewing/crafts and sing (or not) every Thursday.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
RANGE RIDER PRESENTS: THE PINE HEARTS: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Range Rider, 107 NW 1st St., Enterprise.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
National College Colors Day
ALPINE MEADOWS GOLF RAT RACE COUPLES TOURNEY: August 30 to September 1. Alpine Meadows Golf Course, Enterprise. www. golfalpinemeadows.com
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY PRESENTS: KING CARDINAL: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
PRESENTATION: FIRE REFUGIA IN OREGON’S FORESTS: 7 p.m. Wallowology. Presented by Garrett Meigs, PhD. College of Forestry, OSU. Free.
RANGE RIDER PRESENTS: RUN ON SENTENCE: 8 p.m. Range Rider, 107 NW 1st St., Enterprise.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
National Trail Mix Day
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
MORAINES: A WORKING LANDSCAPE: 8 a.m. to noon. Learn about the connections between stewardship, forestry and rangeland management with Forester Larry Nall and Rangeland Specialist Michael Hale. Free. Presented by Wallowa Land Trust. For more info: info@wallowalandtrust.org or 541-426-2042.
JUNIPER JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Enjoy many styles of music including folk, country, Americana and blues, as well as great food and drink, plus children’s activities. Tickets are available at Joseph Hardware and the Bookloft, or online at www.juniperjam.com
LET’S DANCE TO MUSIC QUEST/DJ FOR HIRE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. IOOF Hall, 105 NE 1st St., Enterprise. Hip hop, rock & roll, country, alternative, rap. $3 each, $5 couple, kids free. 50/50 raffle and prizes.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
National Labor Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
OPEN STUDIO – PRINTMAKING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center. KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
National Another Look Unlimited Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Community Connection, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
National Wildlife Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
