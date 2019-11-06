THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
National Men Make Dinner Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
National Harvey Wallbanger Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WREN (WALLOWA RESOURCES EXPLORING NATURE): 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5th-8th grade students learn about Wallowa County natural and cultural history through hands-on and self-discovery activities. Applications at Wallowa Resources. Scholarships available.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Lots of vendors and the kitchen will be serving food.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD PRESENTATION: KRISTA MOSER TRUNK SHOW: 6 p.m. VFW Hall in Enterprise. Nationally acclaimed quilt blogger (The Quilted Life), designer and teacher, Krista Moser, will present a showing of her quilts. $5 admission.
RING PRAISE CONCERT: 7 p.m. Lostine Presbyterian Church. Phyllis Tincher on handbells and Sean Rogers on piano.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
National Scrapple Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Lots of vendors and the kitchen will be serving all you can eat breakfast for $8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
24TH ANNUAL HEALTHY FUTURES DINNER AUCTION: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Elegant dinner, music, live and silent auction items. Limited seating, reservations strongly suggested. $60 each. 541-426-1913.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
National Vanilla Cupcake Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE TALK: 2 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Author Carol Clupny of Hermiston will recount her successful adventures in attacking the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease over 11 years. Sponsored by the Wallowa County Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
National Veterans Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
SOS BREAKFAST FOR VETS: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. VFW Post 4307, 600 N. River St., Enterprise.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
BROWN BAG LUNCH: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Josephy Center. Presentation by Mark Lacey, a local hiker and harmonica player who toured Europe this summer. Free.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
World Kindness Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
