THURSDAY, JUNE 13
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
TAI CHI: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
ADULT CLAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
BENEFIT CONCERT BY “GHOST WIND”: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wallowa Public Library’s garden. Sponsored by Friends of Wallowa Public Library. Family friendly and free. Any donations will go towards the painting of a new mural for the library.
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Center for Optimal Living, 103 Hwy. 82, Enterprise. Learn how to help a friend, family member, co-worker or neighbor in need. Get trained in mental health first aid. Free, includes workbook and lunch. 541-426-4524 ext. 1031 to register.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
SOUP & SALAD BAR LUNCH: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Fork Grange hall on Rosewell Street in Lostine. Suggested donation price is $5.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
THE OK THEATRE PRESENTS MEREDITH BRANN: Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Album release. Tickets at Bookloft, Dollar Stretcher, Joseph Hardware or online at eventbrite.com.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS SPRING FLING: Gate opens at 8 a.m. Gun range on Ant Flat Road, north of Enterprise. All firearms & ammo provided. Family fun 3 gun event – shotgun, pistol & rifle. Demos & shooting, games for the kids, lunch by Stubborn Mule Steakhouse, raffle prizes, gun appraisals & inspections. http://eaglecapshooters.com/
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
WALLOWOLOGY SEASON OPENING PARTY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Door prizes, raffle & fun!
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
WALLOWOLOGY PRESENTATION: 7 p.m. At Wallowology. “Future Trends in Climate & Ecosystems in the PNW” by Steve Running, PhD, IPCC Lead Author, 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. Free.
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
HORSE CAMP - JUNE 16-21: Ages 9 -11. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp. Info: gocamping.org (scroll/click on Wallowa Lake) or Peggy Lovegren, 541-432-1271.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, JUNE 17
HORSE CAMP - JUNE 17-21: Ages 8-10 with adult. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp. Info: gocamping.org (scroll/click on Wallowa Lake) or Peggy Lovegren, 541-432-1271.
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
YOUTH ART CAMP – “WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE” JUNE 17-21: Ages 5-9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. 541-432-0505.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
SEWING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
DIABETES CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
ADULT CLAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Noon to 6 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. For an appointment, call 541-663-6096.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
YOGA ROTATION: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.