THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FLORA SCHOOL SIP, SEW & SING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flora School. Bring a drink/snack, sewing/crafts and sing (or not) every Thursday.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
BUILDING HEALTHY FAMILIES CELEBRATION IN THE PARK: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enterprise City Park. Celebrating 20 years of serving families and children in Wallowa County. Free BBQ, cake and lawn games.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
THIRD THURSDAY FARMERS MARKET: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Next to the Courthouse Concert Series. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
OPEN MIC: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center. Perform, sing or just route on your friends. Bring snacks to share. Free.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
MAIN STREET SHOW & SHINE: 9 a.m. Registration starts at Main Street Motors, Enterprise. 2 p.m. Cruise to Imnaha Store & Tavern. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music in Warde Park (Main Street & 2nd St., Enterprise). Food and drink vendors available.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
SUMMER YOUTH ART: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
CRUISE TO IMNAHA: 2 p.m. Meet in the public parking lot behind the Joseph Marketplace. Part of the Main Street Show & Shine weekend. Enter to win a Wildhorse Resort & Casino package at the Imnaha Store & Tavern.
OPEN STUDIO PAINTING: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
MUSIC IN WARDE PARK: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Part of the Main Street Show & Shine weekend. Casey Kiser and the Jakewalk Saints will be performing. Food & drink vendors available.
CONCERT TO FIGHT SLAVERY: 7 p.m. Joseph Baptist Church, 107 Main St., Joseph. Local musicians, quilt raffle, pie auction. Admission by donation.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
ELKS BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. In the service bays at Main Street Motors, Enterprise. $10 for eggs, sausage and all you can eat pancakes. Ages 6-12, $5, ages 0-5 free.
6th ANNUAL MAIN STREET SHOW & SHINE: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admire all the beautiful vehicles parked on Main Street in Enterprise.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SENIOR CENTER CRUISE: 4 p.m. Part of the Main Street Show & Shine weekend. The cars will cruise first to the Wallowa County Senior Living Center in Enterprise and then down Hurricane Creek Road to the Alpine Assisted Living Center in Joseph.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
COMMUNITY BBQ: Noon to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Burgers, hotdogs, pulled pork, assorted salads, and desserts, including ice cream provided by the state grange Grow Club. The Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild will be presenting honor quilts to veterans at noon. Jim & Holly Akenson will be promoting their new book “7003 Days”. Everyone is welcome to come spend the afternoon with good friends and good food! Free.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, AUGUST 19
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
OPEN STUDIO – PRINTMAKING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
LEGAL AID SERVICES: Starting at 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free legal advice for low income people and senior citizens. For appointment, call 1-800-843-1115, ext 201.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION DINNER: 5:30 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Come join us for an evening of honoring Community Connection’s incredible volunteers! Bus service is available from Wallowa to Enterprise at 4:45 p.m. To sign up for this service call the office at 541-426-3840.
PAINTING MEDITATION: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
SALUTING THE SUN: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Above Lostine Tavern. Gain essential tools to help alleviate back pain or discomfort.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
