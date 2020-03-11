THURSDAY, MARCH 12
National Girl Scout Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Tomas conference room, 309 S. River St., Enterprise. Monthly meeting - visitors welcome!
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
National Good Samaritan Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
FISHTRAP COLLEGE STUDENT READING: 6 p.m. Fishtrap House, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Students from Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa high schools will share their original work from the Fishtrap College Creative Writing program. Free admission.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
National Pi Day
ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Pancakes, eggs, meat, beverages and biscuits and gravy. $8.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
JOURNALING WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to noon. Fishtrap House, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. $30. Limited to 12 people; registration required. 541-426-3623.
WALLOWA PUBLIC LIBRARY PROGRAM & BOOKSIGNING: 3 p.m. Wallowa City Hall. Photo essay presentation by Hood River photographer, Peter Marbach, author of “Healing the Big River – Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty”. 50% of book sales will be donated to the Wallowa Public Library.
ENTERPRISE ELKS CRAB & PRIME RIB FEED: Doors open at 5 p.m. Dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. Casino night starts at 8 p.m. Enterprise Elks Lodge. All you can eat crab - $37 or Prime rib & cup of crab - $37 or Prime rib - $25. Children 11 & under - $27. Stangel Ranch bison skull auction to benefit Joseph athletics. Good food and great company!
WALLOWA COUNTY REPUBLICAN LINCOLN REAGAN DINNER/PIE
AUCTION: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Support local Republicans at the biennial steak dinner/pie auction. Speaker Chris Barreto. Meet and talk to candidates running for both Greg Walden’s and Greg Barreto’s seats. $20 per ticket.
OLD-TIME COMMUNITY DANCE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE 1st St., Enterprise (above Soroptimist thrift shop). Squares, circles, reels, contras, waltzes – all dances will be called/taught, no experience needed and beginners welcome. No partner necessary. All ages and family friendly. Potluck snacks. Admission $5/person, $10/family, children under 12 free.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: Doors open at 6 p.m. Sugar Time Bakery, 107 N. River St., Enterprise. Original music by Ezza Rose, WORTH, and Belinda Bowler. Admission is $10 at the door. Seating is limited.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
National Shoe the World Day
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s dining room.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
National Everything You Do is Right Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
St. Patrick’s Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
BROWN BAG LUNCH: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Presenter Catherine Matthias talks about “Selling, and Buying Art”. Free and open to public.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WALLOWA CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m. Wallowa city hall.
FILM SHOWING: SUFFRAGETTE: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. In celebration of National Women’s History month, the 2015 film, starring Helena Bonham-Carter and Meryl Streep, about women’s suffrage in the UK is playing at the Josephy Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
National Awkward Moments Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.