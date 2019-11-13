THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
National Pickle Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FREE HEARING EVALUATION CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilderness Inn, 301 W. North St., Enterprise. Free hearing evaluation, cleaning of hearing aids, demos of digital instruments.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Noon to 6 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Contact Alicia for appointment at 541-663-6096, or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
National Fast Food Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wallowa Christian Church, 104 S. Spruce St., Wallowa. Homemade crafts, baked goods, gift bags. Homemade chicken noodle soup, rolls, pie & coffee will be for sale. Raffle prize.
OLD-TIME COMMUNITY DANCE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange Hall. Live string band and caller. Beginners welcome, no partner needed, all dances taught and called. $5 per person, under 12 free. For info call 541-398-0800.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
National Take a Hike Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
National Princess Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse.
JOURNEY TO EQUITY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Grande. Second day of a 2-part workshop for rural nonprofit staff, board, and volunteers who need to take steps to demonstrate their organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and be able to communicate progress to funders and community members. Sponsored by NEOEDD. Register at https://bit.ly/330zH1s
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
National Play Monopoly Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
National Absurdity Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
