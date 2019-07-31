THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FLORA SCHOOL SIP, SEW & SING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flora School. Bring a drink/snack, sewing/crafts and sing (or not) every Thursday.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
ANNUAL STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to midnight. Wallowa Lake State Park’s Day Use area. Astronomy activities and dark sky viewing with local and visiting astronomy enthusiasts. All ages welcome. Free.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
SUMMER YOUTH ART: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
OPEN STUDIO PAINTING: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Enjoy a weekend of American/Red Dirt music, onsite camping, vendors and an after party breakfast. Presented by CJD Rodeo Committee.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
MILITARY RIFLE MATCH: Registration 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.; match begins at 9 a.m. Eagle Cap shooting range, 7 miles north of Enterprise on Hwy 3. Turn right on Ant Flat Road. Military rifles with iron sites or scopes, or both with different rifles. Forty rounds per rifle, per entry. Cost is $15 for each entry. www.eaglecapshooters.com
WALLOWA LAKE STATE PARK TRIATHLON & 5K WALK/RUN: race starts at 8 a.m. to noon. Wallowa Lake Marina. 541-426-4004 or www.wcsafeharbors.com.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
SUNRISE IRON MUSEUM DAY: All day. 65708 Sunrise Rd., Enterprise. Wheat farmer Erl McLaughlin opens his showroom to share his awe-inspiring collection of over 100 tractors, plows, cultivators and other antique machinery from the early 1900’s. Free.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 9 a.m. 4-H Dog Show begins. Fairgrounds.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: Noon. 4-H Horse Show begins. Fairgrounds.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, AUGUST 5
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 8 a.m. to noon. Open Class non-perishable entries delivered to Cloverleaf Hall.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4-H exhibits (except livestock) delivered to Cloverleaf Hall kitchen.
OPEN STUDIO – PRINTMAKING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
FAIR BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 8 a.m. to noon. Open Class perishable entries delivered to Cloverleaf Hall.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
“UNDERSTANDING POVERTY” WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Island City Hall, 10605 Island Ave. $25 includes lunch. Roundtable discussions for volunteers, boards and staff members to learn, share and discuss DEI methods and strategies. Presented by trainer Erica Tucker and sponsored by Northeast Oregon Economic Development District. Register at https://bit.ly/327zaex.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 10 a.m. Cloverleaf Hall opens.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock entries begin.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
SALUTING THE SUN: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Above Lostine Tavern. Gain essential tools to help alleviate back pain or discomfort.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
“WHO ARE THE DESERVING POOR?”: 7 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 E Park St., Enterprise. Erica Tucker facilitator. Free, no registration required. Public is welcome. For more info, https://bit.ly/2FYq7Ds.
