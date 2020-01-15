THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
National Nothing Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN CRUISE COMMITTEE/VOLUNTEER MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Kokanee Inn, 700 S. Main St., Joseph.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free admission.
OK THEATRE PRESENTS: BART BUDWIG & O’CONNOR LEE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. OK Theatre, Enterprise. Tickets are $15 and available at Dollar Stretcher, Joseph Hardware, M. Crow and eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
National Hot Buttered Rum Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
National Use Your Gift Card Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
SNOWMOBILE CLUB’S ANNUAL POKER RUN: 9 a.m. to noon. Salt Creek Summit. 5:30 p.m. Dinner & raffle at Joseph Community Center. 30 mile loop on groomed trails, followed by a dinner and raffle in the evening. Non-members welcome. Call 541-426-3491 for info.
OLD-TIME COMMUNITY DANCE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, above Soroptimist Thrift Shop (107 NE 1st St., Enterprise). $5 per person, under 12 free. Beginners welcome, no partner or special clothing required, all dances taught and called. Call Laura for info 541-398-0800.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
National Popcorn Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
National Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
WALLOWA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING: 9 a.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
National Squirrel Appreciation Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE LEGAL CONSULTATIONS: Starting at 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center. For low income people and senior citizens. Call for appointment: 1-800-843-1115, extension 202.
QUILTING IN WALLOWA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WALLOWA CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m. Wallowa city hall.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
National Blonde Brownie Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME - VET CHECKS: 9 a.m. Main Street, Enterprise; 1p.m. Main Street, Joseph.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME – MUSHER POTLUCK & PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Meet & greet with mushers; mushers will draw for their bib numbers. Bring a dish to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.