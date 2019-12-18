THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
National Hard Candy Day
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY CHRISTMAS BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby. Wonderful yummies, plus See’s candy wrapped in Christmas paper, all ready for gifting.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Bring some food to share, a little courage, and prepare to have fun!
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20
National Ugly Sweater Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
SOUTHFORK GRANGE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Southfork Grange, Rosewell St., Lostine. Turkey provided, diners are asked to bring a side dish. Also, bring a wrapped gift for your child and it will be put under the tree for Santa to hand out.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise.
PRESENTATION: ADVENTURES WITH AFRICAN WILDLIFE: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE 1st., Enterprise. Stanlynn Daugherty shares her recent experiences at a wildlife sanctuary in Namibia. Free, donations welcome.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
National Flashlight Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22
National Date Nut Bread Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
HOLIDAY CONCERT: 2 p.m. Josephy Center, 403 N. Main, Joseph. Presented by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and the Josephy Center. Variety of holiday music by local musicians. Holiday treats will be served. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
National Forefathers Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24
National Eggnog Day
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
Merry Christmas!
