THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Thanksgiving Day
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. The annual community Thanksgiving dinner put together by a group of local volunteers. No charge but a donation to the Community Connection food bank is appreciated. The dinner features a dessert potluck, so diners are asked to bring a dessert.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Black Friday
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor:
Tammi Chapman.
JOYFUL JUBILEE JOSEPH BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Heritage Plaza on Main Street in Joseph. Local vendors including Bev Wyffels’ wreaths & swags, Buskins Leggings and Thirty-one Bags, horseshoe art, blacksmithing hooks, wood toys, leather wallets, jewelry, UGLI wood signs, plants & much more.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUP: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills. For parents and children 0-5.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
16th ANNUAL JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake St., Joseph. Lots of booths! Jewelry, photography, woodwork, knitted & woven items, quilting, pottery, original artwork, Sally B. Farms soap, Rada knives & more! Kitchen will be open.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
National Personal Space Day
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
JOYFUL JUBILEE JOSEPH BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Heritage Plaza on Main Street in Joseph. Local vendors including Bev Wyffels’ wreaths & swags, Buskins Leggings and Thirty-one Bags, horseshoe art, blacksmithing hooks, wood toys, leather wallets, jewelry, UGLI wood signs, plants & much more.
16th ANNUAL JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake St., Joseph. Lots of booths! Jewelry, photography, woodwork, knitted & woven items, quilting, pottery, original artwork, Sally B. Farms soap, Rada knives & more! Kitchen will be open.
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH & HOLIDAY PARADE: Parade thru Joseph starts at 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
National Eat a Red Apple Day
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
National Cyber Monday
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3
National Day of Giving
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
HUMANE SOCIETY MEETING: 1:30 p.m. WCHS Information Center, 119 E. Main Street, Enterprise. Regular monthly meeting, all are welcome.
WECARE CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. $20 includes materials.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4
National Sock Day
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Public Library. Circle time, story-time and activity for parents and children 0-5.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
VFW TACO NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
