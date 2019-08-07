THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
FLORA SCHOOL SIP, SEW & SING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flora School. Bring a drink/snack, sewing/crafts and sing (or not) every Thursday.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 10 a.m. Cloverleaf Hall opens.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
POMONA GRANGE’S PIE & ICE CREAM SALE: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fairgrounds lawn. Musican entertainment by Nick Porter.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
SUMMER YOUTH ART: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 10 a.m. Cloverleaf Hall opens.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
OPEN STUDIO PAINTING: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josephy Center.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 4 p.m. “Bessie Bingo”. Fairgrounds.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Talent Show. Cloverleaf Hall.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park, campground program area.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Pancakes, meat, eggs and beverage for $8.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to Stein Distillery in Joseph. Fresh local food, handmade arts & crafts, live music and community.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 10 a.m. Cloverleaf Hall opens.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
EXPLORE & DISCOVER: BEARS!: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Wallowology. Presented by Jim Akenson, retired ODFW Biologist. For kids & adults. Free.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 11 a.m. Games on the grass & Balloon scramble. Fairgrounds.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 6 p.m. 4-H/Livestock sale. Fairgrounds.
EHS CLASS OF 1969 ALUMNI DANCE: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Joseph Community Center. Music by the new ReActions. Tickets $10. Bar by El Bajio.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items. WIC, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks & Veggie Rx vouchers accepted.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, AUGUST 12
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
OPEN STUDIO - PRINTMAKING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ALPINE MEADOWS GOLF LADIES INVITATIONAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 66098 Golf Course Rd., Enterprise.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
ADULT CERAMICS CLASS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
SALUTING THE SUN: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Above Lostine Tavern. Gain essential tools to help alleviate back pain or discomfort.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.