PLAN AHEAD

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID: Registration deadline for the April 19-20 Mental Health First Aid session is April 13. The two-day classes shows participants how to help a friend, family member, coworker or neighbor in an emotional or mental crisis. Class size is limited. Call 541-426-4524 for information. The class is held from 8 a.m. to noon on April 20 and 21 at Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. The free training includes a workbook and snacks.

Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.