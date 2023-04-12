PLAN AHEAD
MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID: Registration deadline for the April 19-20 Mental Health First Aid session is April 13. The two-day classes shows participants how to help a friend, family member, coworker or neighbor in an emotional or mental crisis. Class size is limited. Call 541-426-4524 for information. The class is held from 8 a.m. to noon on April 20 and 21 at Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. The free training includes a workbook and snacks.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Jeff Fields, incoming president for the next Rotary year, will talk about his plans for his tenure.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
”GOOD ENERGY” PUB TALK: 5:30 p.m. M.Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine. Representatives from the Energy Trust of Oregon and Wallowa Resource’s Community Energy Program, will discuss why an energy plan for the county is critical.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ORIGINS: THE EVIDENCE OF CREATION: 6 p.m. on April 12 and 13; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. Six-part live series presented by Stan Hudson. Free.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION WORKSHOP: 1-3 p.m. A second session is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wallowa Resources Conference Room, 401 NE First St., Enterprise. The workshop will explore ways in which existing service providers can work together to support economic opportunity and job and business creation resulting from innovation.
”NOT IN OUR TOWN: CHANGING OUR COMMUNITY’S PERCEPTION ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING:” 5 p.m. Enterprise High School, 201 SE Fourth St. Trafficking expert Rebecca Bender from Grants Pass leads a session about recognizing and preventing human trafficking in Wallowa County.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
WALLOWA HAILSTORM FAMILY DINNER AND UPDATE: Dinner at 5 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa. The meeting will provide resources and recovery updates to Wallowa hailstorm survivors. Caseworkers will be on site.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
“THE GREAT RESET”: 6 p.m.; continues at the same time on April 15, 16, 18 and 19. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. Series presented by John Bradshaw and Wes Peppers from “It is Written.” Free.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT ... PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. For kids 5 to 12. Sponsored by the Wallowa County Humane Society. The featured movie is “Up.” Popcorn and punch provided. Cats are on premises. $5 charge per child.
ASTROLOGY NIGHT: 8 p.m. Meet at Joseph Charter School cafeteria, 400 E. Williams Ave. View planets, stars and other celestial objects through telescopes. Bring binoculars and dress warmly. Register at this web address: tinyurl.com/jcsastronight
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. (Last class: April 22)
FREE YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Youths ages 14 and older and drop in during open studio hours to work on a project or get guidance from Ada Vogel. Most supplies included. Registration not required. Email questions to artdirector@josephy.org.
77th ANNUAL CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS RODEO CORONATION: 6 p.m. Thunder Room at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena Rodeo Grounds, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m., with a dinner and dance to follow. The coronation of Quincee Zacharias is scheduled at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Main Street Office and Community Bankoffices in Joseph and Enterprise.
MONDAY, APRIL 17
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WALLOWA COUNTY BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or contact blood drive coordinator Ashley Christman at 541-379-0161.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
BRANDING PARTY: 6-9 p.m., Range Rider, 107 NW First St., Enterprise. Bring your branding iron and brand the posts at the Range Rider. All drink proceeds go to the Wallowa County Stock Growers Association.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Nils Christoffersen of Wallowa Resources will talk about workforce housing.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
WALLOWA SCHOOL DISTRICT SPRING INTO KINDERGARTEN: 6 p.m. Wallowa School, 315 W. First St., Wallowa. Learn about kindergarten and get registered. Bring birth certificates and immunization records. For students who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1. Pizza provided. Call 541-886-2061 for information.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
EARTH DAY ACTIVITIES: 9 a.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowlogy and Wallowa Resources. At 9 a.m., twine collection in small groups; bring twine back to Wallowlogy to be used for crafts. At 10 a.m., a center opens for children’s games and activities. Later in the morning, ranger Patricia Bass will lead a community trash pickup and a nature walk to Iwetemlaykin.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Noon-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Celebrate Grange Month with this ice cream social, featuring banana splits, sprinkles, walnuts, peanuts and more. Free admission.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kristy Athens will talk about Genuine Wallowa County local products.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Dawn Haskett, 541-426-7919.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
MONDAY, MAY 1
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
FRIDAY, MAY 5
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
MONDAY, MAY 8
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 9
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The speaker is Jennifer Piper of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
FRIDAY, MAY 12
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MONDAY, MAY 15
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
FRIDAY, MAY 19
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
MONDAY, MAY 22
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, MAY 25
FRIDAY, MAY 26
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
MONDAY, MAY 29
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
MONDAY, JUNE 5
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
