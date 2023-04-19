WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Nils Christoffersen of Wallowa Resources will talk about workforce housing.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
WALLOWA SCHOOL DISTRICT SPRING INTO KINDERGARTEN: 6 p.m. Wallowa School, 315 W. First St., Wallowa. Learn about kindergarten and get registered. Bring birth certificates and immunization records. For students who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1. Pizza provided. Call 541-886-2061 for information.
ORIGINS: THE EVIDENCE OF CREATION: 6 p.m. Last night of the series. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. Six-part live series presented by Stan Hudson. Free.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
FUNDRAISER FOR WALLOWA HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND: 4-8 p.m. M. Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine. M. Crow will donate its profits from food and beverage orders. Dessert auction at 6 p.m. Musical surprises.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
WALLOWA NEZ PERCE HOMELAND PROJECT EARTH DAY PROJECT: 9 a.m.-noon. Homeland site, 70956 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Mulching, birdhouse building and other projects. Meet at the dance arbor and bring gloves and snacks.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
EARTH DAY ACTIVITIES: Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowology and Wallowa Resources. At 9 a.m., twine collection in small groups; bring twine back to Wallowology to be used for crafts. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Wallowology Discovery Center will feature three tables of activities and snacks. At 1 p.m., meet at the lower Iwetemlaykin parking lot for a nature walk and trash collection.
WALLOWA’S ANNUAL SPRING CLEANUP: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. One day only. Free dumpster access for Wallowa residents to get rid of storm and yard debris. Bring debris to the dumpsters at the City Shop Yard, 202 E. Fourth St. in Wallowa, or call 541-886-3140 in advance to request free curbside pickup.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
FREE YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Youths ages 14 and older and drop in during open studio hours to work on a project or get guidance from Ada Vogel. Most supplies included. Registration not required. Email questions to artdirector@josephy.org.
OPENING RECEPTION AND MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR WALLOWA VALLEY YOUTH ARTS EXHIBIT: Noon-4 p.m., with musical performance at 5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Exhibit features artwork from students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
WALLOWA VALLEY CHORALE SPRING CONCERT: 5 p.m. Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Highway. Chorale will perform a mix of camp meeting songs and popular songs. Free, but donations are appreciated. Reception to follow concert.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Noon-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Celebrate Grange Month with this ice cream social, featuring banana splits, sprinkles, walnuts, peanuts and more. Free admission.
WALLOWA HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 1 p.m. Fishtrap’s Bowlby Building, 105 W. Main St., Enterprise. ”The First Robbery of Tiwi-teqis’ (Old Chief Joseph’s) Grave,” presented by David Weaver. Introduction by Sarah Silbernagle of the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries. The lecture is moving to the Enterprise site due to construction at the Wallowa History Center’s facility.
CLASSICAL MUSIC FOR VIOLIN AND PIANO CONCERT: 3 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Free.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kristy Athens will talk about Genuine Wallowa County local products.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WALLOWA COUNTY CAREER FAIR 2023: 1-3 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Explore different occupations. Meet Wallowa County employers, Learn about unique career paths.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Dawn Haskett, 541-426-7919.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Open to the public. Free. Contact Nelda “Nel” Murri, at 509-540-4733 or email nmurri@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
