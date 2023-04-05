WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Club members gather at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., for a meeting and walk-through led by Darrell Brann.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
ENTERPRISE FFA SENIOR AUCTION AND SPAGHETTI FEED: 6-8 p.m. Enterprise High School Multipurpose Room, 201 SE Fourth St., Enterprise.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
PRESCHOOL ROUNDUP AND SCREENING FAIR: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St., Enterprise. Meet teachers, learn about programs. Free developmental, dental, vision, hearing and speech screenings. Snacks provided.
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m. 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. The final Fishtrap Fireside of the season features three Wallowa County writers; Ingrid Cook, Kendrick Moholt, and Cameron Scott. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Children get a free breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. Vendors, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Requested donation: $10.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EASTER BAKE SALE: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wallowa County Grain Growers, 911 S. River St., Enterprise. Pies, cookies, muffins, bread, biscotti, scones, other goodies.
JOSEPH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT: 9 a.m., Joseph City Park, 503 S. Park St.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. (Last class: April 22)
ENTERPRISE ELKS LODGE EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. Athletic fields behind Safeway, 601 W. North St. Four fields for different age groups.
LOSTINE EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m., Lostine City Park.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. Three songwriters (MidLo, Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper) share their original work in a round-robin format. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided; bring your own. Sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Musical Alliance.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
GLASS EASTER EGG HUNT: 9 a.m. Some 100 glass Easter eggs have been hidden throughout Wallowa County. A list of locations will be posted on the Facebook page of Moonshine Glass Art on 9 a.m. Easter. Searchers who want a printed list can come to Moonshine Glass Art, 624 S. River St., in Enterprise to get one beginning at 8:50 a.m. Sunday.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
”ORIGINS: THE EVIDENCE OF CREATION:” 6 p.m. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 Wagner St. A response to the turmoil in the world, presented by John Bradshaw and Wes Peppers from “It is Written.” Continues April 12 and 13.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
RAISED BED GARDENING: TIPS AND TRICKS: Noon. Free online class with Priscilla Robinson, an Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardener. If you can’t attend during the live presentation, a recording can be sent two days later. Registration is required at this link: https://tinyurl.com/4jcutd9a
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
”ORIGINS: THE EVIDENCE OF CREATION:” 6 p.m. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 Wagner St. A response to the turmoil in the world, presented by John Bradshaw and Wes Peppers from “It is Written.” Continues April 13.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
”ORIGINS: THE EVIDENCE OF CREATION:” 6 p.m. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 Wagner St. A response to the turmoil in the world, presented by John Bradshaw and Wes Peppers from “It is Written.”
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. (Last class: April 22)
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
MONDAY, APRIL 17
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
MONDAY, APRIL 24
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Dawn Haskett, 541-426-7919.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
MONDAY, MAY 1
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
FRIDAY, MAY 5
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
MONDAY, MAY 8
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 9
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The speaker is Jennifer Piper of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
FRIDAY, MAY 12
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MONDAY, MAY 15
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
FRIDAY, MAY 19
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
MONDAY, MAY 22
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MAY 25
FRIDAY, MAY 26
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
MONDAY, MAY 29
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
