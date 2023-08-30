WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The club will tour the gazebo and discuss the ramp installation at the Odd Fellows Hall.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ABSTRACT PAINTING — SIP AND PAINT WITH CHERYL: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Paint on a 30-by-30 inch canvas. Beginners welcome. $35. Website: josephy.org.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30- 8 p.m. Hearts for Health Building, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free and open to the public. Contact: Nelda (Nel) Murri 509-540-4733, nmurri@gmail.com
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week: Joel Chadd and Jenny Parrott.
HOUSING COMMUNITY MEETING: 6-7:30 p.m. Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Working Homes LLC hosts this session to offer an update on current projects, share preliminary design ideas, learn how workers can provide input and outline next steps. Free. Zoom meeting ID: 831-2536-1782; passcode: 919932. To join by phone: 253-205-1782. Meeting ID: 831-2536-1782. Passcode: 919932.
WALLOWOLOGY AT THE LODGE: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Ethan Shaw will speak about grizzly bears in Oregon. Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Amy Fairchild performs. Free.
YOUR STRANGE COMPANIONS PERFORM LIVE: 6-8 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
THE TRAVELERS PERFORM LIVE: 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Flying Pig, 18 S. Main St., Joseph.
DAVID HENRY PERFORMS LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Range Rider, 107 NW First St., Enterprise.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
THE NIMIIPUU AND THE MORAINES: 9 a.m.-noon. Meet at the East Moraine Community Forest, lakeside (west) entrance. Slow walk to the top with Nakia Williamson-Cloud, cultural resources program director for the Nez Perce Tribe. All ages welcome. Information: Wallowa Land Trust, 541-426-2042.
HIGH COUNTRY OUTLAWS TRAIN ROBBERY: Train departs at 10 a.m. from Elgin Train Depot. This outing of the Eagle Cap Excursion Train features a box lunch and a train robbery. Adults, $85. Seniors 60 and older, $80. Children 3 to 16, $40. Children under 3 ride for free. Website: eaglecaptrainrides.com.
JUNIPER JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL: Noon-10 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. All-original music festival features The Quick & Easy Boys, Mama Magnolia, Brad Parsons, Michaela French, Sons of Guns, Your Strange Companions, Thrown-Out Bones, Shadow Basket, Blaze & Kelly, Joel Chadd, Karyn Allen and Simone. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Tickets available at Joseph Hardware, The Bookloft and M. Crow. Website: juniperjam.com.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. The Travelers perform. Free.
CREEKSIDE SESSIONS, FEATURING THE ERIC LEADBETTER BAND: 6-8 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
THE TRAVELERS PLAY LIVE: 5-7 p.m. Glacier Grill, atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Alyssa Cudmore from Wallowa Resources will speak about the Firewise program.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register. (Last class.)
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check for last day.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check last day.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rob Taylor will present “Of Mice, Men, and Seabirds: Eradicating the Invasive Rodent, Mus musculus, from Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.”
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome. (Check on last date.)
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced carvers.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
WALLOWOLOGY AT THE LODGE: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Local historian Bob Farris will speak. Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.

TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. $35. Call 541-432-0505.
BLUE MOUNTAINS TRAIL TALK WITH PIP REDDING: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rotary District Governor Renee Brouse discusses her plans for the Rotary year.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced carvers.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
MONDAY, OCT. 2
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check last day.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
MONDAY, OCT. 9
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CIDER PRESS PARTY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 NE Third St. Enterprise. Bring your own apples and bottles to take cider home. Free BBQ lunch. Information: 541-263-0752.
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
MONDAY, OCT. 16
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October. (Check.)
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
MONDAY, OCT. 23
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35. (Check.)
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB TURNER ROAD GRAVEL RIDE: 6 p.m. Meet at Stein Distillery, 604 N. Main St., Joseph. Slow to moderate 17-mile no-drop ride. Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last day for rides.)
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check; probably not continuing.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check; probably not continuing.)
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October. (Check; probably not continuing.)
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
MONDAY, OCT. 30
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kathleen Ackley and Katy Nesbitt will speak about the Wallowa Lake Moraine.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 5
MONDAY, NOV. 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
