WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR SAFE SITTER CLASS: Class to be held 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise. Free to students in the sixth to eighth grade. Call 541-426-9411 to register.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Website: extension.oregonstate.edu/wallowa/fair
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
HAVEN JOHNSON PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
PRESCRIPTION DRUG AWARENESS MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Information: Wacey Seufer, 541-263-2703.
JUSTIN HOWL PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Creekside at Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Website: extension.oregonstate.edu/wallowa/fair
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week: Billy Stoops.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Website: extension.oregonstate.edu/wallowa/fair
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
HAILSTORM ANNIVERSARY POTLUCK: 5:30 p.m., Evans Park, Wallowa. Bring a dish to share, your own beverage and a chair.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 6 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Calico Bones will perform. Free. No pets, please.
FRIDAY NIGHT CRUISE IN: 6 p.m. 803 S. River St., Enterprise. Enterprise Electric and Rental. Classic car cruise-in; all makes and models welcome.
GHOST WIND PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Creekside at Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: 8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Free. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be shown. Contact: Building Healthy Families, 541-426-9411.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Website: extension.oregonstate.edu/wallowa/fair
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
ANNUAL PIE FUNDRAISER FOR THE WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 604 N. Main St., Joseph. Purchase a handmade pie or donate a pie for the sale. Information: Jessica, 541-786-8999. Website: wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m., Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 6 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Calico Bones performs. Free. No pets.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
JARED GRAHAM PLAYS LIVE: 8 p.m. Stubborn Mule Saloon, 104 S. Main St., Joseph.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
NICK PORTER PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TIMBER BRONZE 53 PRESENTS CALICO BONES: 3-8 p.m. 302 Riverside Ave., Wallowa. Fundraiser and silent auction. Proceeds go to rehabilitate the railroad tracks from Minam to Wallowa. Food, music and entertainment.
MONDAY, AUG. 14
MARIKA STRAW PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m., Summit Grill atop Mount Howard, Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
ARTIST BROWN BAG WITH NIKKI BEACHY: Noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m., Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
JONATHAN FOSTER PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Quarterly club business meeting.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
WALLOWOLOGY AT THE LODGE: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Marina Richie speaks on “Flight of the King Fisher.” Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Last session.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Aug.
12, 19, 26, Sept. 2 & 9. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
WALLOWOLOGY TALK: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Peter Cleary, of Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries, will speak.
MONDAY, AUG. 21
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St., and Wallowa City Park. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check on last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Aug.
12, 19, 26, Sept. 2 & 9. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
MONDAY, AUG. 28
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDES: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for a weekly ride. Good for beginner to intermediate riders; some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week:
WALLOWOLOGY PRESENTATION: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Ethan Shaw will speak about grizzly bears in Oregon.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check to see last date.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check to see last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Aug.
12, 19, 26, Sept. 2 & 9. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register. (Last class.)
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check for last day.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check last day.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Aug.
12, 19, 26, Sept. 2 & 9. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome. (Check on last date.)
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second Wednesday of the month. (Check.)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. $35. Call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rotary District Governor Renee Brouse discusses her plans for the Rotary year.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35. (Check.)
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
MONDAY, OCT. 2
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check last day.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
MONDAY, OCT. 9
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
CIDER PRESS PARTY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 NE Third St. Enterprise. Bring your own apples and bottles to take cider home. Free BBQ lunch. Information: 541-263-0752.
Email calendar items to mbradshaw@wallowa.com or editor@wallowa.com.
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
